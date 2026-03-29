PM Modi working for people at ground level, excited for his visit, say locals in Kerala's Palakkad

Thiruvananthapuram, March 29 (IANS) Locals in Kerala's Palakkad on Sunday expressed their excitement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city, ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled for April 9.

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PM Modi is set to campaign in poll-bound Kerala, where he will address a rally and take part in a roadshow.

Speaking to IANS, a local said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is different because he is working at the ground level for people. There is no difference. Because he is not just BJP's leader but of entire India."

"We have a lot of expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi; he can do everything for Kerala. LDF and UDF governments did not do anything for the people in Kerala," he added.

Another local, who identified himself as Ramesh, said, "We are very excited to see PM Modi. We are assured of the BJP's victory here in Palakkad and Kerala."

About BJP's prospects in the upcoming polls, a local present outside the venue of the programme, told IANS, "It will reflect a good number (in the result of the Assembly polls). BJP is coming across as the strongest party in Kerala."

"Our Prime Minister is motivating all the people in Kerala. Youth of Kerala is also supporting the BJP and PM Modi," he said.

On PM Modi's public meeting in the state, the local said, "He (PM Modi) will address all recent issues (in today's public meeting)."

Supporters, young and old alike, waited for the Prime Minister's arrival at the venue, designated for the public meeting.

A woman who was seated at the venue also expressed her excitement to see PM Modi.

"We are really happy that PM Modi is coming to Palakkad and can't wait to see him," she told IANS.

As a crowd of people entered the venue, slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" were raised by supporters inside.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up around the premises.

Notably, PM Modi, in a post on social media ahead of his visit to Kerala, said, "Looking forward to being among the people of Keralam later today. Will address a rally in Palakkad and later will take part in a roadshow in Thrissur. The mood of Keralam is in favour of the NDA. The people have had enough of the poor governance of LDF and UDF."

--IANS

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