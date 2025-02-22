PM Modi Wishes Mizoram CM Lalduhoma on His Birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on his birthday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Birthday wishes to Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life."

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also extended his wishes to the Mizoram CM on his birthday.

"Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Mizoram, Pu Lalduhoma Ji. May Lord Buddha bless you with good health and long life in service of people," Khandu said on X.

Earlier, Lalduhoma met PM Modi in the national capital on January 4 after assuming the office of Chief Minister on December 8, 2023.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Chief Minister, assured him of the central government's necessary support in all Mizoram's economic development programmes, and suggested having regular meetings on key issues related to the state's development programs.

In a remarkable development in 2023, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma, assumed the office of Mizoram's Chief Minister, making him the first leader not belonging to either the Mizo National Front (MNF) or the Congress to hold that post.

ZPM registered a landslide victory by winning 27 out of 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram.

The ZPM, which was formed six years ago through a merger of six smaller outfits, swept the assembly polls, ending the decades-old trend of power alternating between the MNF and the Congress in the Northeast state.

From managing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's security detail to leading the ZPM to a historic win, Lalduhoma's journey has been about battling against the odds.

His journey as an IPS officer started in 1977. Interestingly, he served as a squad leader in Goa, tasked with cracking down on delinquent hippies and smugglers. His achievements were recognised by the national media. Lalduhoma quit his job to join the Congress and was elected from Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat in 1984.

Following his service, Lalduhoma founded the ZPM, a party which, in time, found a firm foothold in Mizoram and grew to become a key player in the state's political landscape. (ANI)