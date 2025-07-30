PM Modi welcomes return of sacred Piprahwa relics after 127 years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha to India after 127 years, terming it a moment of immense pride and joy for the nation.

In a statement reflecting the government’s cultural vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” (progress along with heritage), the Prime Minister underscored India’s deep spiritual ties with Buddha’s teachings and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to preserving its civilizational legacy.

“A joyous day for our cultural heritage! It would make every Indian proud that the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha have come home after 127 long years,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“These sacred relics highlight India’s close association with Bhagwan Buddha and his noble teachings. It also illustrates our commitment to preserving and protecting different aspects of our glorious culture,” PM Modi added.

The relics were originally discovered in 1898 at Piprahwa in Uttar Pradesh, believed to be part of the ancient Kapilavastu region associated with Lord Buddha’s early life.

The artefacts -- comprising bone fragments, crystal caskets, gold ornaments, and ritual offerings -- were taken abroad during the colonial period and recently resurfaced in an international auction.

“When they appeared in an international auction earlier this year, we worked to ensure they returned home. I appreciate all those who have been involved in this effort,” the Prime Minister said.

Following the auction listing, the Centre launched a concerted diplomatic and legal campaign to stop the sale and secure the relics’ return. The Ministry of External Affairs, along with the Ministry of Culture and international legal experts, successfully negotiated the repatriation.

The relics are expected to be placed in a national museum or a prominent Buddhist heritage site, allowing the public to pay their respects and learn about their historical and spiritual significance.

--IANS