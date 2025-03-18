PM Modi Welcomes Astronaut Sunita Williams Back to India

New Delhi: As the world awaits the return of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore who have spent nearly nine months on the International Space Station, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written a letter to Sunita Williams on March 1 expressing his concern for this 'daughter of India'.

"The heartfelt letter was sent to Sunita through astronaut Mike Massimino, reflecting the pride of 1.4 billion Indians. A few days ago, PM Modi met Massimino at an event and requested that this letter from him and the people of India must reach her. Wishing her strength and a safe return, the PM reaffirmed India's deep bond with its illustrious daughter. Sunita, in turn, touched by the gesture, expressed her gratitude to PM Modi and India," Jitendra Singh said.

PM Modi in his letter mentioned that 1.4 billion Indians have always taken pride in her achievemnts and he looks forward to her safe return home.

"I convey to you greetings from the people of India. At a programme today, I met the noted astronaut, Mr. Mike Massimino. During the course of our conversation, your name came up and we discussed how proud we are of you and your work. Following this interaction, I could not stop myself from writing to you," PM Modi wrote in his letter to Sunita.

He further said that he inquired about her well-being during his visits to the United States.

"When I met President Trump or President Biden during my visits to the United States, I inquired about your well-being. 1.4 billion Indians have always taken great pride in your achievements. Recent developments have yet again showcased your inspirational fortitude and perseverance," he added.

PM Modi further said, "Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Sunita's mother, Bonnie Pandya must be keenly awaiting her return.

"Ms. Bonnie Pandya must be keenly awaiting your return and I am sure that Late Deepakbhai's blessings are with you as well. I fondly remember meeting him along with you during my visit to the United States in 2016,": he said.

"After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters. I send my warm regards to Michael Williams. Best wishes to you and Barry Wilmore for a safe return," PM Modi said.

NASA's Boeing Starliner astronauts Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore, along with two others, have undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and are scheduled to splash down on Earth Tuesday evening. Williams and Wilmore are accompanying SpaceX Crew 9 astronaut Nick Hague and Russian astronaut Alexander Gorbunov.

Willams and Wilmore were launched to the ISS on June 5 2024 on a Boeing Starliner spacecraft, then stayed aboard the ISS after it developed technical issues. In September 2024, NASA sent the Starliner craft back to Earth, uncrewed, to free up the docking port for other spacecraft.

Now, after nine months Williams and Wilmore are set to return to Earth on the capsule of the Elon-Musk owned Space X.

As NASA went live, Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov were seen packing up and closing the hatches as Crew9 prepared to depart from the Space Station.

"It's been a privilege to call the Space Station home, to play my part in its 25-year legacy of doing research for humanity, and to work with colleagues, now friends, from around the globe. My spaceflight career, like most, is full of the unexpected," said Nick Hague.

The launch came after US President Donald Trump urged Elon Musk to rescue the stranded astronauts sooner than NASA had planned. He has repeatedly accused former US President Joe Biden of abandoning them in space. (ANI)