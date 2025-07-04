PM Modi welcomed with Bhojpuri ‘Chautaal’ in Trinidad & Tobago, Manoj Tiwari says ‘Bihar’s rich culture on display’

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing reception in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, with Indian community members turning out in large numbers to welcome him. However, the one event that stood out and caught everyone’s attention was a traditional performance of Bhojpuri ‘Chautaal’ upon his arrival in the country.

PM Modi looked visibly moved by the cultural performance in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, and also joined the artistes by clapping and applauding their feat.

The video of Bhojpuri ‘Chautaal’ performance, shared by PM Modi on his X handle, won all-round praise with even Indian Parliamentarians taking note of it and sharing their joy over the special ‘cultural connection’ during PM Modi's foreign trip.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, sharing his delight and joy over the festive moment, called it an ‘expression of Bihar's soul’ on the foreign soil.

“The rich culture of Bihar is reflected in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s connection, visible not only in India but also abroad. When a Bhojpuri Chautaal performance took place in Port of Spain, Narendra Modi was deeply moved - this is not just an art form, but an expression of our soul,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, PM Modi applauded their performance and termed it a ‘priceless cultural connection’.

Taking to his X handle, he wrote, “It was a great joy to witness the performance of the Bhojpuri Chautaal presentation in Port of Spain. The connection between Trinidad and Tobago and India, especially eastern UP and Bihar, is remarkable.’

PM Modi also met members of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago and lauded their role in the country's development. He praised them for achieving success in various fields but also for staying connected to the Indian culture.

Notably, this is PM Modi's first visit to the Caribbean nation as the Prime Minister. The last time any Indian Prime Minister visited the Caribbean nation was in 1999.

--IANS

mr/dpb