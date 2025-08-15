PM Modi warns against rising obesity, highlights the need to adopt healthier lifestyles

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong public health advisory, urging citizens to guard against the growing crisis of obesity.

“We must stay away from becoming fat...,” he said, calling for a nationwide shift in lifestyle and dietary habits.

PM Modi emphasised that obesity is emerging as a serious health challenge across India, driven by sedentary routines and excessive consumption of cooking oil.

“Families should decide to use 10 per cent less cooking oil,” he urged, linking personal choices to national well-being.

His remarks align with the government’s broader anti-obesity campaign, which includes initiatives like Fit India, POSHAN Abhiyaan, and Eat Right India.

The Prime Minister also spotlighted the transformative role of sports in shaping a healthier and more confident generation.

“There was a time when parents didn’t like children to play. Now they encourage it. This is a good sign,” he said.

PM Modi credited the Khelo India policy for nurturing grassroots talent and building a robust sports ecosystem.

“We want to develop a complete ecosystem of sports and make it reach children in remote areas,” he added.

In a significant development push, PM Modi announced that thousands of crores worth of projects have been launched for the upliftment of eastern India.

“We want to give priority to the backward areas. There should be development in every sphere of life,” he said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive growth.

The Prime Minister’s address blended health, development, and cultural transformation, urging citizens to adopt healthier habits while celebrating the nation’s progress.

His call to reduce oil consumption and promote physical activity reflects a shift toward preventive healthcare and behavioural change.

As India marks its 79th year of independence, PM Modi’s message was clear: true freedom lies not just in political sovereignty but in personal responsibility, equitable development, and a healthier future for all.

--IANS

sktr/dpb