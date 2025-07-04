PM Modi visited 42 countries but has no time for Manipur: Kharge

Hyderabad, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 42 countries, but he has no time to visit Manipur, where people are dying, said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress chief came down heavily on the Prime Minister for not visiting Manipur and also his silence on US President Donald Trump’s statement that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan.

Kharge also questioned the Prime Minister why he failed to capture Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and paused the military action against Pakistan despite making tall claims.

The Congress President was addressing the heads of village units of the Congress party in Telangana at the LB Stadium here on Friday.

“The Prime Minister has visited 42 countries but he did not visit Manipur where people are dying, crying, rapes are taking place,” he said and asked why he was silent on Manipur.

Stating that Manipur is part of an important region of the country, Kharge said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also visited the state.

“Are people of Manipur not the citizens of India?” he asked.

Kharge said that PM Modi hugs the President and Prime Minister of every country he visits and advised him to first meet the people of his own country and hear their pain.

The Congress chief criticised the PM for not attending the all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack, which he had hesitantly called following the Congress' demand.

He also found fault with the Prime Minister for not meeting the leaders of Opposition parties after sending them to various countries to explain India’s position in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Kharge said that though the Opposition declared its full support to the Government for taking action against Pakistan, the Prime Minister stopped it in the middle.

“Trump says he stopped the war between India and Pakistan. Why is Modi silent on this? He should have said We don’t need Trump, and India is strong and ready to fight,” he said.

The Congress leader said Indira Gandhi had divided Pakistan into two parts, and Modi should have done that. “Modi says in speeches that we will take PoK. He should have taken,” he said and urged him not to mislead the country.

Stating that Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi all laid down their lives for the country, he asked if anyone from the RSS and the BJP had died for the country. “They neither fought during the freedom struggle nor fighting now. They only know apologising,” he said.

Kharge also criticised the foreign policy of the Modi government, saying it has resulted in the country being surrounded by enemies on all sides.

He accused PM Modi of ruining the country’s economy and undermining law and order during the last 11 years.

Alleging that PM Modi did not fulfil his promises, Kharge claimed that the Congress government in Telangana implemented whatever it had promised.

Listing out the schemes implemented for the welfare of farmers, women and other sections, he said the government has drafted legislation for the welfare of 4.5 lakh Gig workers.

Lauding the efforts of Congress workers, he said the credit for bringing Congress to power goes to them.

The Congress chief urged them to work hard to strengthen the party and the government so that it continues the good work.

He claimed that Telangana became a model for the entire country by conducting a caste survey.

Kharge vowed to continue the fight to get the Centre’s approval for a Bill passed by the Telangana legislature to increase reservation for backward classes to 42 per cent.

Stating that the Congress is fighting to save democracy and the Constitution, he urged party workers to take the slogan of ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ to every district and every village.

