PM Modi & Vijay Pay Tribute to Rani Velu Nachiyar on Her Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the courageous Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary on Friday.

Taking to social media X, the PM wrote in a posted that she waged a heroic fight against the colonial rule and showed unparalleled valour and strategic brilliance.

"Remembering the courageous Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary! She waged a heroic fight against colonial rule, showing unparalleled valour and strategic brilliance," the post read.

Further, the PM wrote that she inspired generations to stand against oppression and fight for freedom.

"She inspired generations to stand against oppression and fight for freedom. Her role in furthering women empowerment is also widely appreciated," the post further read.

Actor and Politician Vijay who heads the TVK party also paid his tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar, " On the occasion of the birth anniversary of our principle leader Veeramangai Rani Velu Nachiyar, who fought against the British and reclaimed her native land and bravely fought on the battlefield as a pioneer for the country in the freedom struggle, I paid homage by showering flowers on her portrait at the headquarters secretariat of our party in Panayur, Chennai. On the birth anniversary of Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar, let us pledge to uphold women's rights, protect the interests of women, and always be a pillar of women's safety."

Born in 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar, the queen of the Sivaganga estate from 1780-1790, was the first Indian queen to wage war against the East India Company in India. She is known as Veeramangai by Tamils.

Nachiyar took up arms when her husband and his second wife were killed by combined forces of British soldiers and the son of the Nawab of Arcot. Later, she escaped with her daughter, lived under the protection of Hyder Ali at Virupachi near Dindigul for eight years.

During this period she formed an army and formed an alliance with Gopala Nayaker and Hyder Ali with the aim of attacking the British.

In 1780 Rani Velu Nachiyar fought the British with military assistance of her allies and won the battle. The battle has been historically significant and introduced India to 'first ever instance of suicide bombing.

A scholar in languages like French, English and Urdu, the queen is remembered as a symbol of courage (ANI)