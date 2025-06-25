PM Modi used to assist people in jail: BJP MP shares unknown facts on Emergency

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday made many startling disclosures on the 1975 Emergency, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s undercover role in fanning the stir against the then autocratic regime and also aiding those activists and volunteers, put behind bars for their resistance.

He said that during the Emergency, PM Modi used to assist the people put behind bars and also shared one particular instance where the imprisoned individual didn't know who was supplying him the newspaper daily.

He also justified the observation of the day as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', stating that those who wave the Constitution book in their hands today, claiming to be its custodians should go back five decades ago and see how democracy and the Constitution were murdered under their own governments.

“These people have no moral right to speak on the Constitution and democracy,” he said.

The former Chief Minister, speaking to IANS, also explained how the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi murdered democracy by misusing power and ruling the country by decree.

He said that the court disqualified Indira Gandhi’s election in a crucial verdict and banned her from contesting any kind of election for six years. But Indira Gandhi could not accept this judgement and declared Emergency, claiming internal disturbances and unrest.

Recalling the developments of the dark era, he said, “Unrest was cited as an alibi for imposing Emergency. The truth is that there was no internal chaos and turmoil. Indira Gandhi got a big blow from the court, and in lust for power, she went to take such an extreme step.”

“Indira Gandhi took away all the powers, including those of the courts and editors. More than four lakh people were arrested under 'MISA'. People were forcibly sterilised, they had become miserable,” he said.

Further sharing details of PM Modi’s efforts to comfort the jailed activists during the Emergency, he shared, “A journalist, Vikram Rao, was arrested in the dynamite case. He was put in jail in Vadodara. He was locked in a small cell. There was no air in it. He was made to stand on his knees. He had recently mentioned in one of his articles that when he was in jail, somehow a newspaper used to come quietly to him for him to read.”

“The jailor had told him that an RSS volunteer used to give him this newspaper. After being released from jail, he came to know that the RSS volunteer was none other than Narendra Modi,” he added.

Dinesh Sharma further informed that even his father was arrested then, on charges of being a bank robber.

“I remember when I was a kid. The police hung me upside down from the ceiling and asked my mother to tell them where the father of the child was, and if she did not tell them, they would drop the child down,” he shared while recalling the repressive and tyrannical tales of the Emergency.

--IANS

mr/uk