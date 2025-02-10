PM Modi Urges Students to Embrace Failures as Teachers at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with students during the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on Monday, advised them to turn their failures into lessons.

Highlighting the significance of technology, he encouraged students to understand and make optimal use of it.

"A student's life does not stop if they fail an exam. One must decide whether they want to succeed in life or books... You should turn your failures into your teachers... You are fortunate to be born in an era of technology, and our focus should be to understanding technology and have an optimum utilisation of it," PM Modi said.

During the interaction, he emphasised the importance of holistic development, saying that students cannot grow if they are confined to textbooks.

"... Students are not robots. We study for our holistic development... Students cannot grow if they are trapped in books... Students need to do their favourite activities; only then can they perform well in exams... One should not live with the mentality that exams are everything... One should gain as much knowledge as possible but not think that exams are everything... One should develop a habit of writing," he added.

He further stressed the importance of allowing children to explore their passions freely. "Kids should not be confined. They need the freedom to explore their passion. Knowledge and exams are two different things," he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke on time management, advising students to stay focused on the present.

"... One should think about how they can utilise their time the most... A student should focus on the present... You should share your thoughts with someone without any hesitation; otherwise, your mind will explode... Our family is a university in itself," he said.

PM Modi also suggested that students develop the habit of writing. He gave an example, encouraging students to write about the positive qualities of their friends or people they meet.

PM Modi also provided a masterclass on time management, saying that everyone has the same 24 hours in a day. "Simple practices like being aware of time, listing daily tasks, and ticking them off upon completion can help manage time effectively," he said.

Interacting with a student from West Bengal, PM Modi said, "Parents have expectations due to social pressure... I urge all parents not to showcase their child as a model for others. They should accept the uniqueness of their child... We should focus on our skills...to reduce the pressure...Pranayama and breathing can help manage anxiety."

He also spoke about the consequences of forcing children into career paths they are not interested in. "If a child wants to be an artist, they are often forced to become an engineer or doctor, leading to lifelong stress. Parents should support their children's interests. There should not be a comparison between two students and they should not be criticised in front of everyone," he added.

Speaking about leadership, PM Modi shared his thoughts on self-improvement and leading by example. "A leader becomes a leader when he practices what he preaches and understands the issues of the people... Respect cannot be demanded...You have to change yourself and your behaviour will gain respect for you... People will accept your actions, not just your words..." he said.

Since 2018, PM Modi has been hosting this annual event to interact with students, teachers, and parents, offering guidance on staying stress-free during exams. The event is organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town hall interactive format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online in the form of a program telecast on Doordarshan and all major TV channels.

The fifth, sixth and seventh editions of PPC were again held in town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. (ANI)