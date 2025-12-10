PM Modi urges citizens to convert forgotten financial assets into new opportunities

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the ‘Your Money, Your Right’ initiative aims to ensure that every citizen can reclaim what is rightfully his or hers, as thousands of crores lie unclaimed in the Indian banks, insurance and mutual fund companies.

In a post shared on the social media platform LinkedIn, PM Modi said that “here is a chance to convert a forgotten financial asset into a new opportunity”, adding that “together, let us build a transparent, financially empowered and inclusive India!”

During his speech at the recently held Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, the Prime Minister shared some startling facts.

“Indian banks are holding Rs 78,000 crore of unclaimed money belonging to our own citizens. Insurance companies have nearly Rs 14,000 crore lying unclaimed. Mutual fund companies have around Rs 3,000 crore, and dividends worth Rs 9,000 crore are also unclaimed,” he mentioned.

In his post, PM Modi said these facts have startled a lot of people.

“After all, these assets represent the hard-earned savings and investments of countless families. In order to correct this, the ‘Your Money, Your Right’ initiative was launched in October 2025. The aim is to ensure every citizen can reclaim what is rightfully his or hers,” PM Modi noted.

To make the process of tracing and claiming funds simple and transparent, dedicated portals have been created.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has UDGAM Portal for unclaimed bank deposits and balances; Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has Bima Bharosa Portal for unclaimed insurance policy proceeds; the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has MITRA Portal for unclaimed amounts in mutual funds, and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs offers IEPFA Portal for unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares.

“I am happy to share that as of December 2025, facilitation camps have been organised in 477 districts across rural and urban India. The emphasis has been to cover remote areas. Through the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders, notably the government, regulatory bodies, banks and other financial institutions, nearly Rs 2,000 crore has already been returned to the rightful owners,” PM Modi highlighted.

The Prime Minister further stated that the movement would be scaled up in the coming days.

“For that to happen, I request you for assistance on the following: Check whether you or your family have unclaimed deposits, insurance proceeds, dividends or investments, visit the portals I have mentioned and make use of facilitation camps in your district,” said PM Modi.

