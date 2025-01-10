PM Modi Unveils Vision for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047: Emphasizes Aspirational India and 100% Scheme Delivery

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined his vision of 'Viksit Bharat' emphasising on a 'problem free' India and 100 percent delivery of government schemes.

Speaking in a podcast with Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath, PM Modi said that his morale and dreams have grown in the third term. Sharing his vision of 'Viksit Bharat' he added that problems like toilets, water, electricity should be resolved by 2047.

"In the first term, the people were trying to understand me and I was trying to understand Delhi. In the second term, I used to think from the perspective of the past. In the third term, my thinking has changed, my morale is high and my dreams have grown. The essence of what I'm saying is that I want 2047 to be Viksit Bharat. Which means everything should be free of problems. Toilets should be built for everyone. Electricity should be available for everyone. Water from taps should be available for everyone. Does the common man have to beg from their own government? Is this a British rule? It is his right. There should be 100% delivery of government schemes. Beneficiaries should get thier due," PM Modi said.

PM Modi believed AI, which he described as "Aspirational India" will be the driving force behind achieving his vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"There should be 100% delivery of govt schemes. This is real social justice and secularism. The driving force behind this is - AI-'Aspirational India'." PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlighted the necessity of stepping out of ones comfort zone in order to achieve success. He said that person must have a risk-taking capacity.

"The life I have lived I find joy in the smallest of things. I am happy with what I have. I think people fail in life because they become accustomed to their comfort zone. Even if an industrialist doesn't come out of his comfort zone and take risks he may lose out. There must be a driving force. I think my risk-taking capacity has not been used fully. I don't care about my own benefit and that increases my risk-taking capacity," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on how India's perception has changed around the world, PM Modi recalled saying that the day would come when the world would stand in line for an Indian Visa.

"As a the head of the state, America had refused me a visa. I held a press conference that day where I had said, "One day the world would stand in line for an Indian visa". I gave this statement in 2005. Now, it is 2025. I can see that this is now is the time for India... I used to say publicly that you (NRIs) will regret if you don't come back to India, the world is changing," PM Modi said.

"I recently visited Kuwait. I went to a labour colony...one labourer asked me when will there be an international airport in my district (in India) ...it is this aspiration that will make India Vikist in 2047," he added. (ANI)