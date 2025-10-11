PM Modi unveils Rs 42,000 crore agricultural initiatives; Dindori celebrates during GST Utsav

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh), Oct 11 (IANS) In a transformative push for Indian agriculture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ambitious projects worth Rs 42,000 crore during the GST Utsav at the National Agricultural Science Campus, Pusa, New Delhi.

The event, broadcast live at the Collectorate Auditorium in Dindori, a tribal district in Madhya Pradesh, marked the inauguration of the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses (self-sufficient in pulse production), and over 1,100 projects under the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund, spanning animal husbandry, fisheries, and food processing.

The ceremony in Dindori was graced by Shahpura legislator Omprakash Dhurve, who inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp and garlanding a portrait of Goddess Saraswati.

Collector Anju Pawan Bhadoria welcomed dignitaries, including Dhurve, District Panchayat President Rudesh Parste, BJP District President Chamru Singh Netam, and District Panchayat CEO Divyanshu Chaudhary.

Public representatives briefed farmers on the government’s welfare schemes before the Prime Minister’s live address, fostering enthusiasm among attendees.

Collector Bhadoria highlighted the significance of the initiatives, noting that they target approximately 100 districts with low crop yields and minimal farmer incomes.

“These schemes are designed to uplift farmers by enhancing productivity and ensuring economic stability,” she said.

The PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, coupled with reduced GST rates on agricultural equipment, aims to ease financial burdens and modernize farming practices.

Farmers in Dindori expressed heartfelt gratitude for the initiatives. Ramkishore, a local farmer, remarked,

“The Dhan Dhanya Yojana is a game-changer for us. Lower GST rates make equipment more affordable, boosting our productivity.”

Chanchalesh Vaspe, another farmer, echoed this sentiment, saying: “We are deeply thankful to the Prime Minister for these farmer-centric schemes, which will transform lives in Dindori.”

The event underscored the government’s commitment to agricultural self-reliance, particularly in pulses, and infrastructure development. Farmers lauded the Prime Minister’s vision, emphasising the schemes’ potential to enhance livelihoods in tribal regions.

The presence of numerous farmers, alongside public representatives and officials, reflected the community’s unified support for these initiatives.

The GST Utsav not only celebrated these landmark projects but also reinforced the government’s dedication to empowering India’s agricultural backbone, promising a brighter future for farmers nationwide.

--IANS

sktr/pgh