PM Modi unveils 'Ram Rajya se Rashtra' vision at Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha inauguration

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wove a profound narrative linking Lord Ram - whom he described as the eternal soul of Chhattisgarh, the land of his "Nanihal" (maternal grandparents’ home) —to the very essence of nation-building while addressing the inaugural session of Chhattisgarh’s gleaming new Assembly in Nava Raipur on the state’s 25th Foundation Day.

"Chhattisgarh is the maternal home of Lord Shri Ram," the PM declared, his voice resonant in the rice-grain-carved Assembly hall.

"And what does 'Ram se Rashtra' truly mean for governance? It is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' - inclusive development where no one is left behind. ‘Ram’ means a nation free from poverty, where none dies prematurely from disease, where health and happiness prevail. It means a society without discrimination, steeped in social justice. ‘Ram’ is the destruction of anti-human forces— as we see this in Operation Sindoor, where India is breaking the back of Naxalism (Maoism)," PM Modi, who is in Chhattisgarh on a day-long visit on the state's silver jubilee celebration, said.

He urged lawmakers to transform the Vidhan Sabha into a living embodiment of Ram Rajya. "Every law, every debate, every decision must reflect this ideal—welfare of farmers, empowerment of women, dignity for tribals, and prosperity for youth. Let ‘Ram’ guide us from self to society, from state to nation."

Invoking the state’s tribal ethos and the Muria Darbar’s democratic spirit, PM Modi called for a governance model where "Nagarik Devo Bhava" (the citizen is God) reigns supreme.

"This is not just a building," he said, gesturing to the eco-conscious, culturally rich complex, "it is the temple where Ram Rajya will be scripted for Viksit Bharat 2047".

His appeal fused spiritual reverence with political vision, positioning Chhattisgarh as a beacon of ethical, people-centric leadership rooted in ancient wisdom yet racing toward a modern, self-reliant future.

"This is not just an inauguration; it is the celebration of 25 years of people’s struggle," PM Modi declared.

"From sessions in Rajkumar College to this modern, digital, self-reliant Vidhan Sabha—every pillar symbolises transparency, every corridor accountability."

He hailed the complex as a mirror of India’s ancient heritage and future ambitions, where tribal wisdom like the Muria Darbar, teachings of Guru Ghasidas -- "Manke Manke Ek Saman", Mother Shabari’s devotion, and Kabirdas’s equality adorn walls and chairs.

The Prime Minister linked the occasion to the 75th year of India’s Constitution—“Amrit Varsh”—and remembered architects like undivided Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Ravi Shankar Shukla.

"Atal ji’s decision gave Chhattisgarh identity; today, it soars with confidence," he said, unveiling former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statue earlier.

He praised Speaker Raman Singh, a former Chief Minister now serving as a dedicated worker, as proof that democracy thrives on humility.

The Rs 324 crore complex, themed “Dharti Dhurandhar,” blends Chhattisgarhi art—rice grain ceilings, tribal motifs—with eco-friendly design: solar power, 200 seats (expandable post-delimitation), a 500-seat auditorium, hospitals, and civic amenities.

"This is not a building; it is Chhattisgarh’s soul in stone," PM Modi said, earning thunderous applause.

Accompanied by Governor Raman Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the Prime Minister planted a sapling under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” tying environment to legacy. As the tricolour fluttered atop the dome, Chhattisgarh stepped boldly into its next chapter—rooted in Ram, racing toward Viksit Bharat.

--IANS