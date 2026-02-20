PM Modi, Union ministers extend statehood day greetings to Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers on Friday extended warm greetings to the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of their Statehood Days, praising the states’ cultural richness, natural beauty, and contributions to national progress.

Read More

In separate posts on X, PM Modi highlighted the unique characteristics of each state:

For Mizoram, he wrote, “Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. Mizoram is widely known for its striking natural beauty and enduring cultural traditions. Its strong community spirit and gracious people embody values of kindness and compassion. The rich Mizo heritage, expressed through tradition, music and other aspects of everyday life, is very inspiring. May Mizoram advance on the path of growth and achieve new milestones in the years ahead.”

On Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister said, “Warm wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of their Statehood Day. Blessed with majestic landscapes and an extraordinary cultural diversity, Arunachal Pradesh stands as a shining example of harmony between tradition and nature. Its spirited and industrious citizens play a vital role in strengthening the nation’s progress. At the same time, the state’s diverse tribal ethos adds immense richness to our nation. May the state continue to scale new heights of development in the times to come.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings.

On X, he posted for Arunachal Pradesh, “Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on Statehood Day. Praying for the continued progress of the state while nurturing its rich cultural heritage and natural endowments.”

For Mizoram, he wrote, “Warm wishes to the sisters and brothers of Mizoram on Statehood Day. May the state continue its journey of peace, progress, and prosperity.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju joined the celebration, tweeting for Arunachal Pradesh: “Warm wishes to all my dear sisters & brothers of Arunachal Pradesh on Statehood Day. From NEFA to Union Territory in 1972 & achieving statehood in 1987, our journey reflects resilience & determination. May this proud chapter continue to guide us towards greater progress, unity and success.”

For Mizoram, Rijiju added, “Warm greetings to the lovely people of Mizoram on Statehood Day. Your vibrant culture, unity and strength make this beautiful state truly special. May Mizoram continue to progress with harmony & prosperity.”

These messages collectively emphasised the Northeast states’ cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and the vital role their citizens play in India’s development.

Leaders expressed hopes for continued growth, harmony, and prosperity in both Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the unique identity and enduring spirit of northeastern region.

--IANS

rs/dpb