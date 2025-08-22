PM Modi travels in Kolkata Metro, engages in candid conversation with students

Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated three new lines of Kolkata Metro, which will further strengthen the city's connectivity. During this, he also took a Metro ride from Jessore Road station on the new Jai Hind Bimanbandar-Naupada Metro line.

PM Modi also met the labourers working on the Metro project and encouraged them by appreciating their efforts.

This new 6 km-long line will make travel between the Kolkata airport and the city smoother. After the inauguration, PM Modi also did a road show, where he accepted the greetings of the people standing on the streets.

During the Metro journey, the Prime Minister met the schoolchildren of Kendriya Vidyalaya and talked openly with them. Talking to IANS, the children said that it was a privilege for them to meet PM Modi.

A student said, "He (PM Modi) asked us about the impact of the Metro, our daily routine and languages. It was like a dream to meet him."

The children said that the PM also discussed topics like their health, exercise, and the use of AI. A student said, "The Prime Minister asked how many languages we know, which state we are from, and how we use AI. His words inspired us a lot."

The children said that the PM also discussed the changes that will happen in daily life due to the launch of the Metro.

A student said, "I feel very proud to be a part of this inauguration. This Metro will further improve the connectivity of Kolkata."

Another student said, "It is a proud moment to meet the Prime Minister. His words inspired and guided us. He also posed for pictures with the children, which created an atmosphere of excitement and happiness among the children."

On the occasion, PM Modi described the expansion of Kolkata Metro as a symbol of the country's progress. “This project is an important step for the citizens of Kolkata, which will make their travel more convenient,” he added.

