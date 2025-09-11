PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand today to inspect flood-hit areas

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand on Thursday to review the devastation caused by the relentless monsoon that has battered every district of the state.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Dehradun on Thursday evening. Around 4:15 p.m., he will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions to assess the extent of the damage.

Later, at 5 p.m., he will chair a high-level review meeting with state and central officials to evaluate the progress of relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Officials confirmed that elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Prime Minister's visit.

Uttarakhand has been reeling under severe monsoon-triggered disasters for the past few months, as cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods left behind widespread destruction.

The calamities have claimed several lives, injured thousands, and caused heavy damage to infrastructure.

According to government officials, intense rainfall during August and September inflicted losses estimated at over Rs 5,000 crore. Roads, schools, and power lines were among the worst-hit, crippling multiple districts.

By early September, the monsoon had claimed more than 80 lives, while nearly 100 people remained missing, the officials had said.

A central government team had earlier visited the state to assess the damage and coordinate assistance measures.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi also visited Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to conduct an inspection of the disaster-hit areas and review the rescue and relief efforts.

The Prime Minister's visit to Uttarakhand will take place after his high-level meeting in Varanasi with Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

At around 11.30 a.m. in Varanasi, PM Modi will host his Ramgoolam, who is on a state visit to India from September 9-16. The city is all decked up for the high-level meeting with elaborate arrangements and decorations.

The meeting in the ancient city of Varanasi will highlight the civilisational connect, spiritual linkages, and enduring people-to-people bonds that have long defined the special relationship between India and Mauritius.

During their bilateral discussions, the two leaders are expected to review the entire spectrum of cooperation, with particular emphasis on development partnership and capacity building.

They will also explore new avenues of collaboration in healthcare, education, science and technology, energy, and infrastructure, while giving special focus to renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, and the blue economy.

The upcoming talks build upon the positive momentum of Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Mauritius in March this year, during which India and Mauritius elevated their ties to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'.

