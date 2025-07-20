PM Modi to visit UK and Maldives from July 23-26; focus on trade, security and regional cooperation

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a four-day official visit to the United Kingdom and Maldives from July 23 to 26, marking a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at bolstering strategic partnerships and regional cooperation.

PM Modi's visit to the UK, scheduled for July 23–24, comes at the invitation of British counterpart Keir Starmer and will be his fourth trip to the country.

“During the visit, the two sides will also review the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with a specific focus on trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education and people-to-people ties,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in its press release.

The discussions will also touch upon regional and global developments of mutual concern.

The visit is expected to inject new momentum into the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), with both leaders aiming to review progress and chart new areas of cooperation, including India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

PM Modi is also likely to call on King Charles III during his stay.

In the second leg of the tour, PM Modi will undertake a state visit to Maldives from July 25–26 at the invitation of Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. This marks PM Modi’s third visit to the island nation and the first by any head of state or government during President Muizzu's tenure.

“The two leaders will also take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership’, adopted during the State Visit of the President of Maldives to India in October 2024,” said MEA.

Significantly, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the 60th Independence Day celebrations of Maldives on July 26.

His visit underlines India’s commitment to strengthening ties with its maritime neighbours under the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.

The leaders are expected to assess progress in key areas including infrastructure, defence cooperation, and economic connectivity.

The high-profile diplomatic engagements aim to reinforce India’s global outreach while reaffirming its strategic interests in the Indian Ocean region and beyond.

--IANS

sas/mr