PM Modi to visit TN, Puducherry on Feb 28-March 1; AIIMS Madurai, rail projects, NDA rally on agenda

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Tamil Nadu on February 28 (Saturday) for a two-day visit covering Chennai, Madurai, and Puducherry with a packed schedule that includes government events, infrastructure launches, temple darshan and political engagements.

According to senior BJP sources, the Prime Minister will land in Chennai on Saturday evening and stay overnight at the Raj Bhavan. On March 1, he will travel to Puducherry, where he is scheduled to participate in an official government function. Following the event, PM Modi will address a public meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant political outreach in the union territory.

After concluding his engagements in Puducherry, the Prime Minister will proceed to Tamil Nadu's Madurai. As part of his visit, he is likely to offer prayers at the Tirupparankundram Subramanya Swamy Temple, one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan and an important spiritual landmark in Tamil Nadu.

In Madurai, PM Modi will take part in the inauguration ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital. He will also launch multiple development projects through video conferencing.

The visit underscores the Centre’s focus on expanding healthcare infrastructure and accelerating development initiatives in the southern states.

Railway officials said the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects linked to Southern Railway during a government function in Madurai.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, renovated railway stations at Morappur, Bommidi, Pollachi, Karaikudi, Srivilliputhur, Cholavandan, Tiruvarur and Manapparai will be formally opened. In addition, new train services will be flagged off on key routes, including Tambaram-Mangaluru, Coimbatore-Dhanbad, Nagercoil-Charlapalli and Rameswaram-Mangaluru, aimed at improving connectivity across southern and eastern corridors.

The Prime Minister is also slated to address a public meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Madurai later in the day, adding a political dimension to his official engagements.

Police authorities said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across all venues in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in view of the Prime Minister’s visit.

