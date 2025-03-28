PM Modi to visit RSS founder Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur on March 30

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on March 30, a release from the Prime Minister's office said.

He will travel to Nagpur, Maharashtra, at around 9 AM, take Darshan at Smruti Mandir, and then visit Deekshabhoomi.

He will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre in Nagpur at around 10 AM and address a public meeting there.

At around 12:30 PM, he will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur.

Further, the Prime Minister will travel to Chattisgarh's Bilaspur, where, at around 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone, initiate the commencement of work, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 33,700 crore. He will also address a public meeting.

Coinciding with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Pratipada program, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year, the Prime Minister will undertake Darshan at Smruti Mandir and pay homage to the RSS's founding father. He will also visit Deekshabhoomi and pay homage to Dr BR Ambedkar, where he embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

As per the release, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre. Established in 2014, it is a premier super-specialty ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur.

The institute was founded in memory of Guruji Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar. The upcoming project will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres, with an aim to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people.

Prime Minister will visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur. He will inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

In line with his commitment to enhance infrastructure development and sustainable livelihood, PM Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects related to power, oil and gas, rail, road, education and housing sectors worth over Rs 33,700 crore in Bilaspur.

The Prime Minister is committed to improving the power sector across the country. In line with this, multiple steps will be undertaken to provide affordable and reliable power and make Chhattisgarh self-reliant in power generation.

He will lay the foundation stone of NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800MW), located in the Bilaspur district, worth over Rs 9,790 crore. This pit head project is based on the latest state of the art Ultra-Supercritical Technology with high power generation efficiency.

He will initiate the commencement of work on the First Super Critical Thermal Power Project (2X660MW) of Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL), worth over Rs 15,800 crore. He will also dedicate to the nation three POWERGRID power Transmission projects under the Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES), worth over Rs 560 crore.

In line with India's net-zero emission goals, reducing air pollution and providing cleaner energy solutions, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) in the Korea, Surajpur, Balrampur and Surguja districts. It includes over 200 km of high-pressure pipeline, over 800 km of MDPE (Medium Density Polyethylene) pipeline, and multiple CNG dispensing outlets worth over Rs 1,285 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Visakh-Raipur Pipeline (VRPL) Project of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), which spans 540 km and is worth over Rs 2210 crore. This multiproduct (Petrol, Diesel, Kerosene) pipeline will have a capacity of over 3 Million Metric Tonnes per annum.

With a focus on improving connectivity in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of seven railway projects with a total length of 108 km and dedicate to the nation three railway projects with a total length of 111 km, worth over Rs 2,690 crore.

He will flag off the MEMU train service in the Abhanpur--Raipur section via Mandir Hasaud and dedicate 100% electrification of the Indian Railways rail network in Chhattisgarh. These projects will reduce congestion, improve connectivity, and enhance social and economic growth across the region.

To enhance the road infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the upgraded Jhalmala to Sherpar section of NH-930 (37 Km) and Ambikapur-Pathalgaon section of NH-43 (75 Km) to 2 Lanes with Paved Shoulders. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Kondagaon--Narayanpur section of NH-130D(47.5 Km) to 2 Lanes with Paved Shoulders.

These projects, worth over Rs 1,270 crore, will significantly improve accessibility to tribal and industrial regions, leading to their holistic development.

In line with his commitment to ensure education for all, Prime Minister will dedicate two flagship educational initiatives, 130 PM SHRI Schools across 29 districts in the state and Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) at Raipur. 130 schools will be upgraded under the PM Schools for Rising India scheme.

These schools will help provide high-quality education through well-structured infrastructure, smart boards, modern laboratories, and libraries. VSK in Raipur will enable online monitoring and data analysis of various education-related government schemes.

Fulfilling the commitment to ensure access to proper housing for rural households and improving their health, security, and overall quality of life, Griha Pravesh of 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) will be held and Prime Minister will hand over the keys to some beneficiaries under the scheme. (ANI)