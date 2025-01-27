PM Modi to Visit Odisha, Uttarakhand Tomorrow; Inaugurate Key Events

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and Uttarakhand tomorrow on January 28.

According to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office, "At around 11 AM, PM Modi will inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Thereafter, he will travel to Dehradun in Uttarakhand and at around 6 PM, he will inaugurate the 38th National Games."

In Odisha, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar. The flagship Global Investment Summit, being hosted by the Government of Odisha, aims to position the state as the anchor of the Purvodaya vision as well as a leading investment destination and industrial hub in India.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Make in Odisha Exhibition which highlights the achievements of the state in developing a vibrant industrial ecosystem.

The two-day conclave will be held from January 28th to 29th. It will serve as a platform for industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to converge and discuss the opportunities Odisha offers as a preferred investment destination.

The conclave will host CEOs and Leaders' Roundtables, Sectoral Sessions, B2B meetings, and Policy Discussions, ensuring targeted engagement with investors across the globe.

In Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the 38th National Games in Dehradun. It is being hosted in Uttarakhand during its Silver Jubilee year and will be held in 11 cities across 8 districts of Uttarakhand from January 28th to February 14th.

36 states and one union territory will participate in the National Games. Over 17 days, competitions for 35 sports disciplines will be held. Among these, medals will be awarded for 33 sports, while two will be exhibition sports.

Yoga and Mallakhamb have been included in the National Games for the first time. More than 10,000 athletes from across the country will participate in the event.

With a focus on sustainability, the theme for the National Games this year is "Green Games." A special park, called the Sports Forest, will be developed near the venue, where more than 10,000 saplings will be planted by athletes and guests.

The medals and certificates for the athletes will be made from environmentally friendly and biodegradable materials. (ANI)