PM Modi to visit Odisha on Sep 27, address rally at Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's itinerary for Odisha has been revised in view of the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of adverse weather conditions in the state due to a low-pressure area, government officials said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told that the Prime Minister, who was earlier scheduled to attend a programme in Berhampur of Ganjam district, will now visit Odisha on September 27 and address a public gathering at Jharsuguda.

The change in venue was a precautionary measure in the wake of IMD's prediction of heavy rainfall and unfavourable conditions in parts of southern Odisha.

Earlier, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari had also hinted about shifting the venue in view of the likely low-pressure area predicted to be formed in the Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast on Thursday.

As per the Revenue Minister, a report was sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) by the Odisha government proposing a fresh venue for PM Modi's programme recently.

Following the PMO's confirmation, the state government on Tuesday announced that the programme will be held at Jharsuguda on September 27.

The Prime Minister was earlier scheduled to participate in the Seva Parv programme and inaugurate/dedicate several development projects to the country on September 27.

Notably, the projects include the capacity expansion of eight IITs, doubling of the Koraput-Baiguda and Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur railway lines, and the inauguration of the Sambalpur-Sarala flyover.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to launch BSNL's indigenously developed 4G network services across India.

Prime Minister Modi is also set to announce the upgradation of MKCG and VIMSAR Medical Colleges to global-standard super-speciality institutions and inaugurate a national skill development programme.

The IMD Bhubaneswar had earlier predicted that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast on Thursday.

