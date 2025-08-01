PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh soon, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Aug 1 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit Madhya Pradesh, bringing a wave of enthusiasm among the citizens.

"It is a matter of great joy that Prime Minister Modi has given verbal consent to personally attend two major events — the inauguration of the Bhopal Metro train and the foundation-laying ceremony of the PM MITRA Park in Dhar," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Yadav said that during a meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, he had also requested him to participate in an upcoming Kisan Samman event dedicated to the farmers of the state. "The Prime Minister’s Office will soon finalise the event date for all three programmes," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister's statement came a day after he met PM Modi at Parliament House in the national capital on Thursday, where he shared a detailed report of his 18 months in office. During the meeting, CM Yadav presented a booklet titled ‘Virasat Se Vikas Ki Rahi – 18 Months of Good Governance’, highlighting the progress made across various sectors in Madhya Pradesh under the guidance of PM Modi.

The report outlines achievements in areas such as the state's economic growth, industrial development, poverty eradication, tribal welfare, women empowerment (Nari Shakti), health, education, good governance, urban development, infrastructure development, tourism and culture promotion, and environment conservation.

CM Yadav also briefed the Prime Minister on his recent industrial investment trips to Dubai and Spain, describing them as successful steps towards attracting global investment into the state. During his visit to New Delhi, the Chief Minister also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

--IANS

pd/uk