PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh on May 31

Bhopal, May 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on May 31 to attend the mega event 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan' which will be held on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary year of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar at Bhopal's Jamboori Maidan.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Bhopal after Operation Sindoor.

The state BJP unit has decided to deploy 35 women workers from all 31 Mandals of Bhopal to head various teams, which will be completely managed by women.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP president J. P. Nadda are expected to visit Madhya Pradesh on June 14 to deliver lectures during a three-day training camp for the state BJP leaders in Pachmarhi.

MP BJP chief and Khajuraho MP V. D. Sharma said that the objectives of the event are to teach new leaders and MLAs about party policies and ideologies, and also to train them in public communication skills.

Nadda is likely to inaugurate the camp on June 14, while the Home Minister is likely to be the chief guest at the camp’s closing on June 16.

These high-profile visits come amid the party facing flak for statements from its leaders, especially Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah, whose comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi sparked nationwide controversy, prompting the Supreme Court to order an SIT's investigation.

However, V. D. Sharma said the event was pre-planned and was a routine affair.

"It was a pre-planned programme. It has nothing to do with recent statements of BJP leaders. Such events are held routinely, and nothing should be read into them," he added.

