PM Modi to visit Himachal, Punjab today to review flood situation

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit flood-affected regions of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to review the ongoing disaster response and rehabilitation efforts following severe monsoon-triggered floods and landslides that have wreaked havoc across northern India.

As per official sources, PM Modi will first arrive in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, around 1:30 p.m., where he is expected to conduct an aerial survey of the most severely hit areas, weather permitting.

Later, he will chair a high-level review meeting in Dharamshala, where he will be briefed by senior officials from the state administration, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other rescue and relief agencies including local Aapda Mitra volunteers. He will also interact directly with victims of the disaster to understand their concerns.

Following his engagements in Himachal, the Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Gurdaspur, Punjab by around 4:15 p.m., after conducting an aerial survey of flood-hit regions in the state.

In Gurdaspur, PM Modi will hold a ground-level review meeting with top administrative and disaster management officials and also interact with residents affected by the devastating floods.

The BJP has said the Prime Minister’s visit is aimed at “closely monitoring relief and rehabilitation efforts” and “ensuring all necessary central support” for the flood-hit people of both states.

Meanwhile, ahead of PM Modi's visit, Punjab Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State President Aman Arora issued a sharp statement urging the Prime Minister to bring a relief package of at least Rs 20,000 crore, criticizing what he termed as “mere flood tourism.” He also demanded the immediate release of Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds, including Rs 50,000 crore in GST compensation and Rs 8,000 crore in Rural and Market Development Funds.

Arora emphasised that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has already written to the Centre multiple times, seeking urgent financial support to tackle the crisis and rebuild flood-affected infrastructure.

--IANS

rs/