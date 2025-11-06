PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Nov 15 for Birsa Munda Jayanti celebration

Surat, Nov 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dediapada in Gujarat on November 15 to participate in the grand celebration marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

The event, which will also commemorate Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day), aims to honour the invaluable contributions of tribal communities to India’s history and development.

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a large gathering of tribal people and highlight various government initiatives focused on their welfare and development.

He will also visit the revered Devmogra Mata Temple to offer prayers. The occasion holds special significance as it reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to empowering tribal communities and preserving their rich cultural heritage.

In the lead-up to the Prime Minister’s visit, Gujarat’s Tribal Development Minister, Naresh Patel, announced that a Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra will be organised across the state from November 7 to 13.

The journey will cover 1,378 kilometres, beginning from Ambaji to Ekta Nagar and from Umargam to Ekta Nagar. Traversing through 88 villages across 14 districts, the yatra will showcase tribal culture, traditions, and the government’s developmental efforts in tribal regions.

“The Tribal Pride Yatra will unite people from different parts of the state in celebrating the spirit and legacy of Birsa Munda. It is an opportunity to spread awareness about the contributions and rights of the tribal community,” said Minister Naresh Patel while speaking in Surat.

The culmination of the yatra on November 15 will coincide with Prime Minister Modi’s address, where he is expected to announce new initiatives for tribal welfare.

The event will not only pay tribute to Birsa Munda’s courage and sacrifice but will also serve as a platform to reaffirm the government’s vision of inclusive development, ensuring that the voice of every tribal community continues to be heard and celebrated across India.

--IANS

brt/dan