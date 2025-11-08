PM Modi to visit Dehradun tomorrow for silver jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand's formation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun on Sunday to participate in a programme marking the silver jubilee celebration of the formation of Uttarakhand.

The event will take place at around 12.30 p.m. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crore.

As part of the celebrations, Prime Minister Modi will also launch a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion and address the gathering.

During the programme, he will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 930 crore and lay the foundation stones for new projects amounting to Rs 7,210 crore. These initiatives cover several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

The Prime Minister will also release a financial assistance package of Rs 62 crore to more than 28,000 farmers, transferring the amount directly into their bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Among the projects to be inaugurated are the Dehradun Water Supply Coverage Project for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants on government buildings, and the AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stones for two major hydro-sector projects - the Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 million litres per day (MLD) of drinking water to Dehradun, and the Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, designed to provide drinking water, support irrigation, and generate electricity.

Other projects whose foundation stones will be laid include electrical substations, the establishment of a Women’s Sports College in Champawat, and a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others.

Uttarakhand was established on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of India, after being carved out of the northern region of Uttar Pradesh. Originally named Uttaranchal, the state officially adopted the name Uttarakhand in January 2007.

Uttarakhand Foundation Day, also known as Uttarakhand Diwas, celebrates the creation of one of India's most scenic and culturally vibrant states. The day serves as both a reminder of the people’s long struggle for statehood and a tribute to the region’s rich heritage, resilience, and strong sense of identity.

Often referred to as the 'Land of the Gods' (Devbhoomi), Uttarakhand is home to numerous Hindu pilgrimage sites, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

The Foundation Day holds deep emotional and historical significance for the people of the state, symbolising their unity, cultural pride, and progress. Celebrations across Uttarakhand feature cultural programmes, parades, exhibitions, and performances of traditional dances and folk music, showcasing the state’s diverse traditions.

