PM Modi to visit Bihar, West Bengal today, unveil development projects worth over Rs 3600 Cr

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a high-profile visit to West Bengal and Bihar on Monday, where he is inaugurating key infrastructure and developmental projects aimed at enhancing India's military preparedness, regional connectivity, and economic growth.

Starting his day in Kolkata, PM Modi inaugurated the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference-2025 at around 9:30 a.m. The three-day conference, which will run from September 15 to 17, is the apex-level meeting of India's Armed Forces and top civilian leadership.

This year’s theme, ‘Year of Reforms – Transforming for the Future’, underscores the government’s focus on long-term transformation and modernization of India’s military capabilities.

Later in the day, PM Modi will arrive in Purnia, Bihar, where he will inaugurate the new Interim Terminal Building of the New Civil Enclave at Purnea Airport. This terminal is set to significantly enhance regional air connectivity and passenger handling capacity in northeastern Bihar.

In a major boost to regional development, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth approximately Rs 36,000 crore. These include the foundation stone for Bihar’s largest private-sector investment – the 3x800 MW Thermal Power Project at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur, worth Rs 25,000 crore. Designed using ultra-super critical, low-emission technology, the power project is expected to significantly improve Bihar’s energy security.

Among other major projects, PM Modi will launch Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project, valued at over Rs 2,680 crore. The project will boost irrigation, flood control, and agriculture in northeastern Bihar by enhancing the canal’s discharge capacity and rehabilitating critical infrastructure.

PM Modi will also launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar, recognizing the state’s dominance in makhana production, contributing nearly 90 per cent to the national output. The board will focus on production enhancement, post-harvest management, technology adoption, value addition, marketing, and export promotion, aiming to put Bihar’s makhana on the global map.

He will also distribute Community Investment Funds worth Rs 500 crore to Cluster Level Federations under the DAY-NRLM scheme, empowering rural communities. Cheques will be symbolically handed over to select CLF presidents during the event.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for multiple rail projects and flag off new train services to improve rail connectivity across Bihar.

--IANS

rs/