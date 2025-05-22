PM Modi to visit Bengal’s Alipurduar on May 29

Kolkata, May 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend two programmes in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district on May 29 -- one administrative and one political -- confirmed a senior BJP leader in the state who is also a party legislator.

Initially, the state BJP leadership had been informed that the Prime Minister would address a political rally at Alipurduar’s Brigade Ground. However, they were later notified of an additional administrative meeting on the same day.

“We have been told the Prime Minister will also participate in an administrative meeting, but the Prime Minister’s Office has yet to confirm the venue or share detailed information,” said Dipak Burman, BJP state general secretary and MLA from Falakata in Alipurduar.

On Thursday morning, Burman, along with Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga and other senior state leaders, inspected the Brigade Ground in preparation for the political rally.

“This will be the first rally in Bengal after the successful Operation Sindoor. We’ve been informed that the Prime Minister personally expressed interest in addressing a rally in Alipurduar. The state unit has begun preparations,” Burman said.

Political analysts believe the choice of Alipurduar holds strategic significance. Located near the Chicken Neck corridor -- a narrow stretch that connects mainland India to the North-East -- and close to the gateway of the Seven Sister states, the district has both geographic and geopolitical importance.

“Alipurduar’s location makes it a critical link between eastern India and the North-East. The Prime Minister’s decision to visit this district reflects its strategic value,” said a Kolkata-based political observer.

State BJP leaders view the Prime Minister’s visit as a major morale booster for the party’s grassroots workers ahead of the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections next year.

