PM Modi to virtually address 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' on November 15

Bhopal, Oct 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a virtual address to the nation on the Birsa Munda Festival scheduled in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on November 15, coinciding with 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' (Tribal Pride Day), highlighting the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal freedom fighter.

The week-long festivities will commence on November 11 and culminate on November 15, honouring the iconic figure Bhagwan Munda's birth anniversary through a series of cultural and educational events broadcast live across the country.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav personally reviewed the preparations during a high-level meeting, emphasising the state's commitment to preserving and promoting tribal identity.

In tribal-dominated districts statewide, localised 'Birsa Munda Cow Festivals' will be organised. These events will feature vibrant tableaux depicting Birsa Munda's life and struggles, interactive exhibitions on tribal history and traditions, and large public gatherings.

Renowned tribal art groups will perform traditional dances, music, and folk arts, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of Madhya Pradesh's indigenous communities.

The celebrations will see active participation from Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and prominent tribal representatives, fostering unity and dialogue. Special focus will be on cow conservation, aligning with the festival's theme of Tribal Cow Day, which underscores the integral role of cattle in tribal livelihoods and ecology.

Since 2021, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas has been celebrated with great zeal across India to honour the sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters. The tribal communities played a vital role in India's freedom struggle, with movements led by the Santhals, Tamars, Kols, Bhils, Khasis, and Mizos, among others.

On November 15, 2024, Prime Minister Modi visited Jamui, Bihar, to mark the commemoration of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' and the beginning of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The Prime Minister also unveiled a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He has also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 6,640 crore, aimed at improving infrastructure and uplifting tribal communities in rural and remote areas.

To ensure the sacrifices of these unsung heroes are never forgotten, the Indian government declared November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in 2021, marking 75 years of India's independence in 2024.

The day celebrates the glorious history, culture, and heritage of tribal communities, with events held nationwide to foster unity, pride, and recognition of their significant contributions to India’s freedom and progress.

"The Jabalpur event at the main venue will include seminars on tribal rights, handicraft stalls, and traditional cuisine, drawing thousands of attendees. Similar programmes in districts like Mandla, Dindori, and Chhindwara will ensure widespread engagement," said a senior government official.

With nationwide telecast arrangements in place, the festival aims to educate urban audiences about tribal contributions to India's freedom struggle and sustainable development.

Authorities have directed seamless coordination for logistics, security, and digital streaming to make the event accessible to all.

As Madhya Pradesh leads in honouring its tribal heroes, the Birsa Munda Festival promises to be a landmark tribute blending culture, history, and national pride.

