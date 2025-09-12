PM Modi to unveil Rs 8,500-cr projects in Manipur tomorrow to boost peace and progress (Lead)

Imphal, Sep 12 (IANS) Aiming to foster peace and development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil 31 projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur, a state hit by ethnic violence since May 2023, on Saturday.

Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said on Friday the Prime Minister would lay foundation stones for various development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore from Peace Ground in Churachandpur, and would also inaugurate infrastructure projects totalling Rs 1,200 crore from historic Kangla Fort in Imphal.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the violence-hit Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) both in Imphal and in Churachandpur, he told the media.

Non-tribal Meiteis are the majority in the Imphal valley region, comprising five-six districts, while Kuki-Zo tribals are the majority in Churachandpur, which shares borders with Mizoram and Myanmar.

For the second day on Friday, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community in Manipur, warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur. The KZC on Friday said that they firmly believe that the Prime Minister’s visit would open a new chapter of hope, recognition, and meaningful engagement for the Kuki-Zo community.

“Therefore, we urge all sections of society to extend their full cooperation and join hands in making this visit a truly historic and memorable occasion. We call upon everyone to come out in great numbers on Saturday, dressed in colourful traditional attire, to warmly welcome our Prime Minister and showcase the rich culture, unity, and resilience of the Kuki-Zo people,” KZC’s Secretary, Information and Publicity, Ginza Vualzong said in a statement.

Manipur Chief Secretary Goel said that after he arrives in Churachandpur from Mizoram capital Aizawl, the Prime Minister would first interact with the violence-hit Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the district, who are now staying in various relief camps since the ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural projects to be taken up throughout the state at an event in Peace Ground and will also address the public gathering there, he said. “From Churachandpur, the PM will arrive at Kangla Fort in Imphal on Saturday afternoon and again interact with the IDPs,” Goel added.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate various developmental projects within and outside the state (belonging to Manipur) and will also address the public gathering at Kangla Fort.

The Chief Secretary said, “Such initiatives underscore the Prime Minister’s continued commitment and dedication to the development and welfare of the state.”

“The state government appreciates the efforts of the people of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, for successfully moving forward to restore peace and normalcy in the state. The joint efforts of all the stakeholders have brought stability and security slowly but steadily to the state. Manipur is not just a border state but a central pillar of India’s ‘Act East Policy' and a gateway to the Southeast Asian countries and a proud guardian of India’s diversity,” Goel said.

He added, “The visit of the Prime Minister to the state would pave the way to restore peace, normalcy and accelerate the growth of development.”

BJP’s Northeast in-charge and Lok Sabha member Sambit Patra, accompanied by other leaders, including former Chief Minister N Biren Singh, termed the PM’s Manipur visit as part of ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Manipur’. He highlighted the projects to be inaugurated and the laying of the foundation stone by the Prime Minister.

Patra, accompanied by the BJP’s Manipur in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Ajeet Gopchade, arrived in Imphal on September 10 and held a series of meetings with the party MLAs and leaders to make the Prime Minister’s programme a successful one. He urged the people to come forward and make the Prime Minister’s programme a grand success with the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.

The Opposition Congress has dubbed the Prime Minister’s visit to Manipur as ‘meaningless’. State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh said that the Prime Minister’s visit to Manipur is only symbolic and the people, who have suffered for months, expected a concrete roadmap for peace, rehabilitation, and justice. Sadly, the BJP so far has offered nothing but empty words, leaving the people of Manipur in despair, Singh said in a video message.

In view of the prevailing situation in Manipur and the PM’s visit, security has been stepped up across Imphal East, Imphal West, Churachandpur, Bishnupur and adjoining districts.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla earlier held a meeting with five MLAs, belonging to the Kuki-Zo communities in Churachandpur and discussed the visit of the Prime Minister. The Governor, on September 7, held a meeting with BJP MLAs from the Imphal Valley region, including former Chief Minister and the BJP's state President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi. Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor to the government Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar also attended the September 7 meeting in Raj Bhavan.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Manipur, Lieutenant General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps, undertook a comprehensive visit to Churachandpur and other districts as part of his wider review of the security landscape across Manipur.

The top Army officer reviewed the security situation in different districts, including the forward areas along the India-Myanmar border and preparedness of forces in various districts, a defence spokesman said.

The spokesman said that Lt Gen Pendharkar also engaged with personnel from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Manipur Police, and other security agencies deployed across Manipur.

After a prolonged ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, four days after the resignation of N. Biren Singh from the Chief Minister’s post. The 60-member Manipur Assembly, which, after the promulgation of President’s Rule, has been put under suspended animation, has a tenure till 2027.

