PM Modi to release Rs 18,000 crore funds to farmers, inaugurate farming summit in TN today (Ld)

Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN income support scheme -- amounting to Rs 18,000 crore for over nine crore farmers -- during his visit to Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the South India Organic Farming Conference being organised by the Tamil Nadu Organic Farmers’ Federation at the CODISSIA campus.

PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Coimbatore International Airport from Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. He will be received by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and senior government officials. Around 1.30 p.m., he will travel by road to the CODISSIA Trade Complex, where an elaborate reception has been arranged by the South India Organic Farmers’ Federation.

At the event, the Prime Minister will formally inaugurate the organic farming conference and deliver a keynote address, highlighting the significance of sustainable agriculture. He is expected to speak extensively about the PM-KISAN scheme, under which farmers receive an annual financial support of Rs 6,000 in three instalments.

The 21st instalment to be released on Wednesday will benefit nine crore farmers across India, including 21,80,204 beneficiaries from Tamil Nadu. In Coimbatore district alone, 44,837 farmers will receive assistance.

PM Modi will also honour farmers who have demonstrated excellence in organic farming, presenting them with awards in recognition of their achievements. Following this, he will interact with organic farmers and agricultural scientists, discussing innovations and challenges in sustainable agriculture.

The Prime Minister is also expected to visit stalls set up by organic farmers, where he will review a range of agricultural products and value-added items.

His visit to the CODISSIA complex is expected to last until around 3.30 p.m., after which he will return to the Coimbatore airport to depart for New Delhi.

Thousands of organic farmers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and other southern states have arrived in Coimbatore to attend the conference, which is considered one of the largest organic farming gatherings in the region.

A five-layer security cover has been deployed for the Prime Minister’s visit. The entire CODISSIA campus has been brought under the control of the Special Protection Group (SPG). Police personnel are on duty round-the-clock, and drone operations have been banned in and around the venue.

Tight security measures have also been enforced along the Coimbatore–Avinashi Road leading to the event site.

