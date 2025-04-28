PM Modi to participate in YUGM Conclave tomorrow

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the YUGM Conclave at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Tuesday.

YUGM (meaning "confluence" in Sanskrit) is a first-of-its-kind strategic conclave convening leaders from government, academia, industry, and the innovation ecosystem.

It will contribute to India's innovation journey, driven by a collaborative project of around Rs 1,400 crore with joint investment from the Wadhwani Foundation and Government Institutions.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of a self-reliant and innovation-led India, various key projects will be initiated during the conclave.

They include Superhubs at IIT Kanpur (AI and Intelligent Systems) and IIT Bombay (Biosciences, Biotechnology, Health and Medicine); Wadhwani Innovation Network (WIN) Centers at top research institutions to drive research commercialization; and partnership with Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) for jointly funding late-stage translation projects and promoting research and innovation.

The conclave will also include High-level Roundtables and Panel Discussions involving government officials, top industry and academic leaders; action-oriented dialogue on enabling fast-track translation of research into impact; a Deep Tech Startup Showcase featuring cutting-edge innovations from across India; and exclusive networking opportunities across sectors to spark collaborations and partnerships.

The Conclave aims to catalyse large-scale private investment in India's innovation ecosystem; accelerate research-to-commercialisation pipelines in frontier tech; strengthen academia-industry-government partnerships; advance national initiatives like ANRF and AICTE Innovation; democratize innovation access across institutions; and foster a national innovation alignment toward Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)