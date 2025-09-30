PM Modi to participate in Durga Puja celebrations at CR Park’s Kali Mandir

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Durga Puja celebrations at the iconic Kali Mandir and Shiva Temple located in Chittaranjan Park (CR Park), South Delhi, on Tuesday, coinciding with the auspicious day of Ashtami.

This visit marks a significant moment during the ongoing Navratri festivities, which draw large crowds to the area each year.

In preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit, a team from the Special Protection Group (SPG) conducted a security assessment of the area on Monday.

As part of heightened security protocols, residents have reportedly been instructed to remove all vehicles parked along the main roads leading to the venue. Local vendors and hawkers have also been asked to temporarily vacate certain areas to ensure smooth movement and crowd control.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of significant traffic disruptions in and around CR Park due to the expected surge in footfall during the festivities. According to the advisory, heavy traffic congestion is likely on major arterial roads, including the Outer Ring Road (particularly the stretches between Panchsheel and Greater Kailash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, and the CR Park Main Road.

It was further indicated that vehicular movement will be restricted on Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg, and several internal roads of CR Park and GK-II. Diversions will be in effect from key points, including under the Panchsheel, IIT, and Nehru Place flyovers. Light and heavy goods vehicles (LGVs and HGVs) will be redirected accordingly.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected routes and instead use alternative roads such as MG Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road to reach their destinations. These restrictions are expected to remain in place until October 2.

The Prime Minister’s participation in the celebrations is seen as a gesture of cultural solidarity and a tribute to the deep-rooted spiritual traditions associated with Durga Puja, one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.

The CR Park Durga Puja, one of the most prominent in the capital, sees the setup of grand pandals, vibrant cultural performances, and religious rituals, attracting thousands of devotees from across Delhi-NCR. The Kali Mandir complex in CR Park, established in the 1970s, is considered a spiritual and cultural hub for the Bengali community in the city.

--IANS

rs/