PM Modi to participate in CEO roundtable at 'Semicon India-2025' today

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a high-level CEO roundtable on Wednesday as part of the Semicon India 2025 conference, reaffirming the government’s commitment to transforming India into a global semiconductor manufacturing and innovation hub.

The roundtable will bring together top executives from leading global semiconductor companies.

During the meeting, PM Modi is expected to engage directly with CEOs to discuss the latest advancements in the semiconductor sector, explore strategic collaborations, and understand industry perspectives.

Company leaders will also brief the Prime Minister on their investment plans, technological innovations, and policy expectations.

The CEO roundtable is part of the larger Semicon India 2025 event, a landmark three-day conference being held from September 2 to 4 in New Delhi.

The event is focused on building a resilient, sustainable, and cutting-edge semiconductor ecosystem in India. Key sessions will cover topics such as the progress of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), semiconductor fabs, advanced packaging technologies, infrastructure readiness, innovation in R&D, artificial intelligence (AI), and state-level policy frameworks.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the conference, calling it a pivotal moment for India’s aspirations to become a semiconductor powerhouse.

He emphasised that semiconductors are the invisible engines behind critical domains such as healthcare, defence, AI, space exploration, and smart manufacturing.

Launched in 2021, the India Semiconductor Mission is backed by a Rs 76,000 crore Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Nearly Rs 65,000 crore has already been committed across ten strategic semiconductor projects, including high-volume fabrication units, Silicon Carbide (SiC) technologies, advanced packaging, and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing) facilities.

Through initiatives like Semicon India, the government aims to attract global investment, foster innovation, and reduce India’s dependence on imports in this strategically vital sector.

