PM Modi to lead 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) from the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning.

The national-level event will be held at RK Beach from 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., marking a momentous occasion under this year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” which emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary well-being.

The Prime Minister will be joined by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, and other dignitaries. The event is part of the nationwide ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative, with mass yoga demonstrations occurring at more than 10 lakh locations across the country.

In Andhra Pradesh alone, the state government has mobilised an estimated 2 crore participants across 1 lakh plus locations, aiming to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest synchronised yoga session. Additionally, over 50 lakh yoga certificates will be distributed to registered participants, underscoring the scale and inclusiveness of this year’s celebrations.

As a vibrant prelude to the main event, on June 20, around 25,000 tribal children performed 108 Surya Namaskars in 108 minutes at Andhra University. This symbolic act highlighted the growing grassroots engagement and cultural embrace of yoga within tribal communities.

The celebrations are not confined to Andhra Pradesh. In the national capital Delhi, yoga events are being held at 109 locations, with a major session organised at the historic Red Fort by the Brahma Kumaris, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, and the Archaeological Survey of India.

In Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is leading a parallel International Yoga Day session at the iconic Mehrangarh Fort, adding a cultural and historical touch to the observance.

Ahead of the celebrations, Prime Minister Modi addressed a letter to all Gram Pradhans, emphasising yoga’s transformative impact and its growing global acceptance.

With millions uniting in breath, movement, and mindfulness, International Yoga Day 2025 once again reinforces India’s leadership in promoting global health, harmony, and sustainable living.

