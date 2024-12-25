PM Modi to Launch 'Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan' on Veer Baal Diwas, December 26

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the nationwide Veer Baal Diwas celebrations on December 26, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event, scheduled to begin at around Noon, emphasizes the importance of children as the foundation of India's future.

According to a release by the PMO, the Prime Minister will launch Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan. It aims to improve nutritional outcomes and well-being by strengthening the implementation of nutrition-related services and by ensuring active community participation.

The PMO release mentioned various initiatives will also be run across the nation to engage young minds, promote awareness about the significance of the day, and foster a culture of courage and dedication to the nation.

A series of online competitions, including interactive quizzes, will be organized through the MyGov and MyBharat Portals. Interesting activities like storytelling, creative writing, poster-making among others will be undertaken in schools, Child Care Institutions and Anganwadi centres.

Awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) will also be present during the programme. (ANI)