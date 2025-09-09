PM Modi to launch several key projects during Assam visit: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Sep 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam later this week to launch a series of major infrastructure and healthcare projects, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

He mentioned that the state is gearing up for PM Modi’s visit and the state administration has been working tirelessly to make it a memorable one.

According to the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister will land at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 4.20 p.m. on September 13. The following day, he will travel to Mangaldai, where at 11 a.m., he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Darrang Medical College.

Alongside the medical college, a GNM school and a nursing college will also be established, with the entire project involving an investment of Rs 567 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for two major connectivity projects. These include the Narengi–Kuruwa Connecting Bridge and the Guwahati Ring Road Project, which is designed to ease traffic congestion and improve inter-district connectivity.

The ring road will pass through Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, and Darrang districts of Assam, before extending into Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. The estimated cost of the project is pegged at Rs 7,000 crore, making it one of the most ambitious infrastructure undertakings in the region.

Chief Minister Sarma said he had personally inspected the venues and reviewed preparations ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival.

“I am satisfied with the arrangements made so far. We are looking forward to welcoming the Prime Minister and ensuring the successful rollout of these projects,” he told reporters.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Modi for granting Assam projects of such magnitude, noting that they would significantly improve the state’s healthcare facilities, strengthen road connectivity, and give a major push to overall infrastructure development.

The visit is expected to generate considerable political and public attention, with the projects seen as a key step in advancing both Assam’s medical education capacity and its transport network.

