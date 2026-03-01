PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore in TN, Puducherry today

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday to address public gatherings and dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate development projects and lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore in Puducherry. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, said an official statement.

Later in the afternoon on Sunday, the PM will travel to Madurai and launch projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore while addressing people at a public meeting, said the statement.

Around 4 p.m., the Prime Minister will offer prayers at at Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy Temple, Tirupparankundram in Madurai.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for four-laning of Marakkanam–Puducherry Section of NH-332A and the Paramakudi–Ramanathapuram Section of NH-87. The four-laning of the Marakkanam–Puducherry section will help reduce traffic congestion in urban areas of Puducherry, reduce travel time by nearly 50 per cent, from one hour to about 30 minutes.

He will inaugurate and dedicate to the Nation rail infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, improving operational efficiency and strengthening rail-based connectivity in the State, said the statement.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate eight redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These redeveloped railway stations are Morappur, Bommidi, Srivilliputtur, Sholavandan, Manaparai, Pollachi Junction, Karaikkudi Junction, Thiruvarur Junction in Tamil Nadu.

In Puducherry, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 750-acre Karasur-Sedarapet Industrial Estate, which will house a Pharma Park, Textile Park, IT Park, state-of-the-art research and development centre of IIT Madras and advanced healthcare facilities of JIPMER, thereby providing a major boost to industrial growth and employment generation in the region.

