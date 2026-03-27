PM Modi to launch key drinking water project in north Gujarat's Banaskantha on March 31

Banaskantha (Gujarat), March 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on March 31 to lay the foundation stone and launch multiple development projects, including a major drinking water scheme for the pilgrimage town of Ambaji and adjoining tribal areas, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

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The Prime Minister will inaugurate Part I and Part II of the Rs 141-crore Ambaji drinking water project, which is expected to benefit around 78,000 residents across 34 villages and Ambaji town in Banaskantha district.

The scheme covers villages in Danta and Amirgadh talukas, regions that have long struggled with reliable access to drinking water due to their hilly and rocky terrain. At present, many of these areas are dependent on groundwater sources.

Officials from the Water Supply Department said the project marks a significant shift from groundwater dependence to a surface water-based supply system, which is likely to bring substantial public health benefits along with improved water availability.

The project has also been planned with future demand in mind, given the growing footfall at the Ambaji Temple, a prominent pilgrimage destination. Authorities said the infrastructure has been designed to cater to both current needs and anticipated expansion in the region.

Highlighting the broader policy framework, the department noted that Gujarat has been steadily advancing in water management through sustained planning and infrastructure development. The initiative forms part of the state’s larger push to expand access under the ‘Statewide Water Supply Grid’.

Under this grid, more than 3,300 km of bulk pipelines have already been laid, enabling surface water supply to over 15,000 villages and 251 urban centres, benefiting an estimated population of over five crore people.

Officials added that the state has significantly reduced its reliance on groundwater by implementing water supply schemes based on rivers, canals and reservoirs.

Further momentum is expected under Phase II of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to expedite water connectivity in the remaining rural areas. For grievance redressal, a 24-hour rural helpline has also been put in place to address water-related complaints promptly.

--IANS

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