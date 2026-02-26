PM Modi to launch HPV vaccination drive for girls in Ajmer on Feb 28

Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ajmer, Rajasthan, on February 28 to launch the HPV vaccination campaign by administering the first dose of the HPV vaccine to girls aged 9 to 14 years.

He will also address a public gathering and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 16,686 crore undertaken by the Central and state governments. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will accompany the Prime Minister at the event.

The HPV Vaccination Campaign marks a significant step toward the prevention of cervical cancer and the promotion of adolescent girls’ health. The initiative aims to protect young girls from cervical cancer through early vaccination, while also enhancing awareness about women’s health and improving access to healthcare services across the state.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 43 major projects across sectors, including urban development, drinking water supply, roads, railways, irrigation, energy, and industrial infrastructure.

At least 34 state government projects worth approximately Rs 8,554 crore relate to departments such as Urban Development, Public Health Engineering, Public Works, Energy, Water Resources, and Industry.

Nine major national highway and energy projects worth approximately Rs 8,132 crore will also be dedicated to the nation, including two foundation stones and seven inaugurations.

National Highway projects worth over Rs 4,516 crore, including 4-lane Greenfield Expressway from Bandikui to Jaipur (Rs 1,207 crore), 8-lane carriageway from NH-76 Junction to Ummedpura Village on NH-12 (Package-14 of the Delhi-Vadodara Access Controlled Greenfield Expressway) and expansion and strengthening of various National Highways across the state; In Jaipur and Jodhpur, elevated road from Sanganer Flyover to Malpura Gate via Chauradiya Petrol Pump (₹286 crore), 4-lane elevated road from Mahamandir to Akhaliya Square in Jodhpur (Rs 1,243 crore) and Malbamori-Mangrol-Baran State Highway in Baran district (Rs 322 crore).

Reaffirming the commitment to clean and safe drinking water, the foundation stone for four packages of the Nonera Major Drinking Water Project (Rs 1,021 crore) and the foundation stone for five packages of the Parwan Akawad Major Drinking Water Project (Rs 2,247 crore) will be laid.

The Inauguration of a transmission system worth Rs 3,616 crore will be done to ensure seamless power transmission from renewable energy hubs in Rajasthan.

Also foundation stone for five 220 kV and two 400 kV Grid Sub-Stations (GSS) will be laid.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for infrastructure and drinking water projects in the Jodhpur Pali Marwar Industrial Area (JPMIA), aimed at boosting industrial growth, attracting investment, and generating employment in western Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister will also distribute appointment letters to 21,863 selected candidates across various departments and organisations of the Rajasthan government.

These appointments include over 3,320 Patwaris (Revenue Department), 2,291 Contract Junior Technical Assistants and Contract Accounts Assistants (Rural Development), 2,590 Livestock Assistants, 3,822 Community Health Officers (CHOs), 7,357 Public Health Care Nurses, Medical Lab Technicians, Lab Technicians, Nursing Incharges, Nursing Trainers, Nurse Grade-II, and other healthcare personnel.

This visit marks a significant step in strengthening healthcare, infrastructure, industrial growth, and employment generation in Rajasthan.

--IANS

arc/dan