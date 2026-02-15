PM Modi to launch development projects worth Rs 23,500 crore in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 23,500 crore in the state on February 28.

The major event is set to take place in Ajmer, where the Prime Minister will personally hand over the initiatives as a significant boost to Rajasthan's progress.

In a post shared on his official X handle, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister will dedicate development projects valued at Rs 23,500 crore to the people of Rajasthan from the sacred land of Ajmer. The programme will combine large-scale infrastructure and welfare schemes with direct employment opportunities.

Bhajan Lal Sharma noted that, along with the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremonies, “appointment letters” will be distributed to 21,000 youth during a “special Rozgar Utsav.” This initiative is expected to provide new wings to the dreams and aspirations of a large number of young people seeking stable government jobs across the state.

The Chief Minister emphasised the symbolic and practical importance of the Prime Minister's presence in Rajasthan. He stated that the dignified visit will infuse fresh energy and determination into the ongoing efforts to build a developed Rajasthan.

The event is anticipated to strengthen the state's resolve towards rapid economic growth, improved infrastructure, and enhanced quality of life for its citizens.

The announcement has generated considerable enthusiasm among residents, political workers, and youth organisations in Rajasthan.

Many view the Rs 23,500 crore package as a major step forward in addressing long-standing demands for better roads, power supply, water resources, healthcare facilities, and industrial development.

The inclusion of job offers for 21,000 individuals is particularly welcomed at a time when employment remains a key concern for the younger generation.

--IANS

sktr/uk