PM Modi to launch development projects in Sikkim, Bengal today

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the golden jubilee celebrations marking 50 years of Sikkim's statehood at the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Thursday.

Marking 50 glorious years of Statehood, the Prime Minister will participate in 'Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth'.

The historic event will commemorate Sikkim's transformation from a monarchy to becoming the 22nd state of India in 1975, following a referendum that led to the merger of the erstwhile Chogyal kingdom with the Indian Union.

The northeastern state, India's second smallest, attained full statehood on May 16, 1975. The accession came with a special constitutional safeguard -- Article 371F -- ensuring the preservation of Sikkim's unique ethnic identity, cultural traditions, and customs.

Over the past five decades, Sikkim has emerged as a model for sustainable development and eco-friendly governance, drawing national and global recognition for its green initiatives and environmental stewardship.

The Sikkim government has planned a year-long series of activities under the theme 'Sunaulo, Samriddha and Samarth Sikkim', celebrating the essence of the north-eastern state's cultural richness, tradition, natural splendour and history.

During his visit, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects, including a new 500-bedded District hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi district; a Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling in Gyalshing District; a Statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan at Sangkhola in Gangtok District, among others.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister will release the Commemorative coin, souvenir coin and stamp of 50 years of Statehood.

While PM Modi was originally scheduled to participate in the Statehood Day celebrations on May 16, the visit was deferred due to Operation Sindoor -- India's military response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

In preparation for the high-profile event, the Sikkim government has extended formal invitations to all officers from the rank of Deputy Secretary and Under Secretary (and their equivalents), along with staff from various state departments, public sector undertakings, and central government agencies in Gangtok.

To facilitate the smooth execution of the ceremony, the Sikkim government had earlier issued an advisory, announcing the temporary closure of offices and schools in Gangtok along with vehicular movement restrictions across key routes in the capital city.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Alipurduar in West Bengal, where he will lay the foundation stone for the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in the Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.

This initiative is aimed at expanding clean energy infrastructure in the region.

