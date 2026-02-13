PM Modi to kickstart several projects during one-day Assam visit

Guwahati, Feb 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an air show at Moran in upper Assam's Dibrugarh district and inaugurate several key infrastructure and education projects across the state, officials said on Friday.

According to the schedule, the Prime Minister will depart from New Delhi early Saturday morning and arrive at Chabua airport at around 7.15 a.m.

From Chabua, he will proceed to Moran in Upper Assam, where he is scheduled to attend an air show showcasing advanced aerial manoeuvres.

The air show and inauguration of Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) of aircraft on the national highway at Moran is being seen as a major event, highlighting the growing strategic importance of Upper Assam and the state's expanding role in India's defence and aviation preparedness.

Security arrangements have been tightened in view of the Prime Minister’s visit, with senior officials monitoring preparations closely.

Later in the day, at around 1 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati.

The bridge is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time and improve connectivity between the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra River.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the temporary campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati at Bongora.

The establishment of IIM Guwahati is being viewed as a major boost to higher education in the Northeast, aimed at nurturing management talent and promoting regional development.

In another key initiative focused on sustainable urban mobility, Prime Minister Modi will flag off an additional 100 electric buses for Guwahati.

The induction of electric buses is part of efforts to strengthen public transport while reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality in the city.

State officials said the Prime Minister's visit underscores the Centre's continued focus on Assam's infrastructure, education and urban development sectors.

Extensive arrangements have been made across all venues to ensure the smooth conduct of the Prime Minister's scheduled one day visit to Assam.

