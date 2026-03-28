PM Modi to join 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvaad' in Puducherry on March 30

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confidence that the NDA will once again receive the mandate of the people in Puducherry, stating that the 'double-engine' government has fulfilled the aspirations of the Union Territory over the past five years. PM Modi also said that he will join 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvaad' in Puducherry on March 30.

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Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “Over the last 5 years, the double-engine NDA Government has fulfilled the aspirations of the people of Puducherry. That is why the people of Puducherry are going to bless NDA yet again."

He also announced his participation in an upcoming outreach programme, saying, “Looking forward to joining the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvaad - Puducherry’ on the 30th at 5:30 PM."

India is gearing up for crucial Legislative Assembly elections across five regions — West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry — scheduled for April. Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will go to the polls on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23. West Bengal will have a two-phase election, with polling on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes for all five regions will take place on May 4.

Earlier, on March 1, Prime Minister Modi had dedicated several development projects to the nation and laid the foundation stone for initiatives worth over Rs 2,700 crore in Puducherry. Addressing a gathering during the event, he highlighted the government’s focus on promoting spiritual tourism, eco-tourism, and health tourism to elevate the Union Territory’s growth trajectory.

He also underscored Puducherry’s rising per capita income and its achievement of the highest social index score in the country, stating that the double-engine government would further accelerate development. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to healthcare, the Prime Minister stressed that medical services must be accessible, available, and affordable for all citizens.

Referring to the presence of nine medical colleges and the modernisation of the Regional Cancer Centre at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, along with new critical care blocks planned in Puducherry and Karaikal, he expressed confidence that the region could emerge as a major hub for medical tourism.

Inaugurating projects worth Rs 1,142.23 crore, PM Modi had emphasised the government’s push for world-class infrastructure. He noted that Rs 12 lakh crore has been allocated in the Union Budget for infrastructure development, adding that improvements in roads, drinking water supply, coastal infrastructure, schools, and hospitals will significantly enhance the ease of living in Puducherry.

--IANS

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