PM Modi to inaugurate two major projects in Assam on Dec 21

Guwahati, Dec 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to gift the state two major projects in his upcoming visit, and the administration will leave no stone unturned in the preparation of the PM’s visit.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “Leaving no stone unturned to ensure Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's visit is successful and seamless, as he is set to gift Assam two major initiatives - the Guwahati Airport and Namrup Ammonia-Urea Plant.”

PM Modi will visit Naharkatia on December 21 to lay the foundation stone of a major new urea production facility at the Namrup Fertiliser Plant, a project projected to significantly boost the region’s industrial ecosystem and agricultural support systems.

The proposed unit, with an estimated annual capacity of 1.2 million metric tonnes, is being positioned as one of the most critical fertiliser infrastructure upgrades in the Northeast in recent decades.

Sarma argued that the project, once completed, will not only strengthen domestic urea availability but also create large-scale employment and develop ancillary industrial networks across upper Assam.

The Assam government has assured that construction is expected to be completed within three years of commencement.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the Chief Minister on Wednesday undertook a comprehensive review of preparations at the venue and inspected security arrangements being drawn up for the high-profile event.

Sarma held detailed discussions with senior officials of the Assam Police, district administration and departments responsible for logistics and event management.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also chaired a meeting with top state government officials, including Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, to ensure that inter-departmental coordination remains seamless in the run-up to the Prime Minister’s programme.

Ministers Piyush Hazarika and Prashant Phukan, along with Naharkatiya MLA Tarang Gogoi, accompanied the Chief Minister during the review.

According to preliminary schedules, the Prime Minister is expected to address a public meeting at the venue on December 21 at 10.30 a.m., where he is likely to outline the significance of the new fertiliser project and highlight the Centre’s continued focus on boosting industrial and agricultural growth in the Northeast.

--IANS

tdr/dan