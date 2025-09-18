PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 45,000cr nuclear power project in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sep 25

Jaipur, Sep 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate a Rs 45,000 crore nuclear power project in Rajasthan's Banswara on September 25. The power plant is set to generate 2,800 MW of energy.

BJP State President Madan Rathore said the project would mark a historic milestone for Rajasthan and the nation, strengthening energy security, infrastructure, and regional development.

Rathore, currently on a stay in Dungarpur–Banswara, addressed the media on Thursday and made these announcements.

He also spoke on key initiatives including Seva Pakhwada, Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, and the upcoming GST Next Reforms.

Speaking to the press in Banswara, Rathore announced that the Rs 45,000 crore nuclear power project will generate 2,800 MW of energy and will emerge as a historic milestone for both Rajasthan and the nation, significantly strengthening regional infrastructure, energy security, employment opportunities, and investments.

Rathore said that senior leadership from the Centre and the state, Union Ministers, Ministers of State, public representatives, and local dignitaries will join the Prime Minister’s programme.

He described the project as a decisive step for the all-round development of Banswara and nearby districts.

Emphasising national unity, Rathore cautioned that “fragmentation forces that disrupt development and nation-building should never be encouraged. Political differences may exist, but any effort to divide society, damage culture, or weaken brotherhood must be strongly opposed both socially and legally, so that the path of development remains smooth".

Addressing the media in Dungarpur, Rathore highlighted India’s growing industrial competitiveness, saying that foreign tariff barriers cannot harm India’s strength.

He noted that India’s cottage industries and entrepreneurs are capable of producing high-quality, affordable goods for the global market, and that even tariff hikes by foreign nations would only increase costs for their own citizens.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s GST reforms and income tax relief for reducing the burden on ordinary citizens and small industries, making essential items, life-saving medicines, agricultural tools, and cottage industry raw materials more affordable.

These reforms, he said, have boosted local production and employment.

Referring to India’s resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rathore said India not only secured its citizens through the production of PPE kits, medicines, and vaccines but also extended help to many countries.

He said that today, India is advancing in defense production, mobile manufacturing, toys, and other domestic industries, making the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat a reality.

