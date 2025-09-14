PM Modi to inaugurate redeveloped Tripura Sundari temple on Sep 22: CM Saha

Agartala, Sep 14 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Tripura on September 22 to inaugurate the redeveloped Tripura Sundari temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas worshipped by Hindus in southern Tripura’s Udaipur.

While addressing the closing ceremony of the Neermahal Jal Utsav at Melaghar in Sepahijala district, the Chief Minister said that the BJP government is working for the development of all tourist spots across the state.

He said that the Prime Minister would arrive in Tripura on September 22 to inaugurate the redeveloped and beautification of Tripura Sundari temple.

He would also offer puja in the temple, 65 km south of Agartala. “I have earlier invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate the redeveloped temple,” Saha said.

An official of the Tourism Department said that under the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme of the Union Tourism Ministry, the 524-year-old Tripura Sundari temple has been redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 52 crore.

The Tripura government also contributed Rs 7 crore to this project. “Replicas of all 51 Shakti Peeths are being constructed at an under construction 51-Shakti Peethas Park at Banduar in Gomati district at a cost of Rs 97 crore,” he said.

The Neermahal Jal Utsav is held every year and a large number of people of the state and outside the state attend the three-day carnival. Neermahal literally means water palace.

The place is a picturesque fairytale royal mansion located in the middle of the big Rudrasagar lake, 53 km South of Agartala.

Erstwhile king Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya built the palace in 1930 as his summer residence being inspired by Mughal Style of Architecture. The Chief Minister said that such a water palace like Neermahal would not be found in the entire eastern India.

“The government has been working to highlight the significance of Neermahal among the people of the country and abroad. Many are still not aware of it. With the reach of social media, everyone must promote the culture and traditions of Neermahal so that people get to know about it. When more people visit, the local economy would also improve. Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore established Neermahal with a blend of cultures. This is truly a beautiful spot and we feel proud of it,” said Saha, who also holds the Information and Cultural portfolio.

He informed that under the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the union Tourism Ministry, the government would also develop the Raj Ghat of Neermahal.

“PM Modi is working to preserve the old culture and traditions. In the Northeast region, we (Tripura) are second highest in per capita and GDP. We are working for the betterment and development of rural areas and we must work unitedly to make Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura,” Saha added.

During the event, Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman, Sepahijala Zila Parishad Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Datta, MLA Taffazal Hossain, District Magistrate Sidharth Shiv Jaiswal, Superintendent of police Bijoy Debbarma and others were present.

