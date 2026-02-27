PM Modi to inaugurate Micron’s facility in Gujarat which houses world-class cleanroom

Gandhinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Micron Technology’s advanced semiconductor facility at Gujarat's Sanand on Saturday, which features one of the world’s largest cleanrooms for chip manufacturing.

The facility marks a major step in strengthening India’s semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

The Phase‑1 cleanroom at the Sanand plant spans five lakh square feet.

Speaking ahead of the inauguration, Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and Chief Executive of Micron Technology, said: “The cleanroom required three and a half times the steel used in the Eiffel Tower and concrete equivalent to that in 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools.”

Cleanrooms are vital to semiconductor manufacturing, where precision is critical. Even a single airborne particle or a minor shift in temperature can disrupt operations.

“A cleanroom is even cleaner than an operation theatre. Even a single strand of hair can damage a chip, making the highest level of cleanliness essential,” the Micron team explained.

To achieve this, filtered air flows vertically from ceiling to floor in a uniform and symmetrical manner.

The floor is slightly raised to allow air circulation beneath it while supporting uninterrupted cooling, power supply, and data operations.

Temperature and humidity are maintained with precise control, as even a one-degree Celsius variation can affect the functioning of memory tester machines, which generate substantial heat during operations.

Comprehensive backup systems for power, cooling, and air circulation ensure seamless operations if any primary system fails. Mehrotra acknowledged the support provided by the government.

“The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has extended strong support and introduced policies encouraging greater investment. The Sanand project has emerged as a flagship initiative, and we are proud to partner with both the Central and Gujarat Governments in advancing it,” he said.

Designed in India to meet Micron’s global standards, the Sanand plant reinforces India’s position in the semiconductor sector.

Micron has operated in India since 2019, with research and development centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, employing around 24,000 people.

India-based teams have played a key role in global innovation, including the design of advanced DRAM memory products in collaboration with teams in the United States.

--IANS

mys/uk