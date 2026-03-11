PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation for development projects in Tiruchirappalli today

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a slew of development projects covering petroleum, natural gas, roads, railways and other infrastructure sectors in Tiruchirappalli on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, sharing details of the upcoming initiatives on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "In Tiruchirappalli tomorrow, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects covering petroleum, natural gas, roads, railways and more. The key projects include the foundation stone for the BPCL City Gas Distribution Network in the Nilgiris and Erode districts. 89 rural road projects will also be inaugurated."

According to the Prime Minister's Office and the Press Information Bureau, the projects to be launched are aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving connectivity and boosting economic growth across Tamil Nadu.

A key highlight of the programme will be the foundation stone laying for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network in the Nilgiris and Erode districts.

The project is expected to expand access to cleaner fuel by providing piped natural gas connections to households, commercial establishments and industries.

Officials said the City Gas Distribution network will help strengthen energy infrastructure in the region while promoting the use of environmentally friendly fuel sources.

The initiative is also expected to reduce dependence on conventional fuels and support India’s broader transition towards cleaner energy systems.

In addition, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 89 rural road projects aimed at improving connectivity in rural and semi-urban areas. These projects are expected to facilitate smoother transportation, enhance access to markets and services, and support economic activity in villages.

The programme will also feature initiatives related to highway development and railway infrastructure, reflecting the Centre's continued focus on expanding and modernising transportation networks.

The projects form part of the Union government's broader push to strengthen infrastructure and accelerate economic development through investments in energy, transportation and connectivity sectors.

Officials said such initiatives are expected to create employment opportunities while improving access to essential services and boosting regional development.

